Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 3,364.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 13,943.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR opened at $33.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.68. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.