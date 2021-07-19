Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $119,609,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,544,000 after purchasing an additional 117,413 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,371,000 after purchasing an additional 79,174 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 100,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $674.78 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $472.84 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.44.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.