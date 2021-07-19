Profund Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.54.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

