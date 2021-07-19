Profund Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.70 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

