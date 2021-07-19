Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Viasat stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,201.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

