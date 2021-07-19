Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,843,200. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $50.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $63.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.