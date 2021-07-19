Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLH opened at $91.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.34. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

