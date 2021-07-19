Profund Advisors LLC Sells 56 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $2,568,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $51,499,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $194.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $176.11 and a one year high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

