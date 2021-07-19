Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,061 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $127.28 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.77. The firm has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.92.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

