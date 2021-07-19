Propy Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,953.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. Propy has a market cap of $11.89 million and $24,953.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Propy has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00047397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013355 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00779077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

