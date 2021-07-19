Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,216 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.43% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $168,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PB opened at $69.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.50.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

PB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

