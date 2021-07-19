Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,077 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Proto Labs worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $64,608,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after acquiring an additional 385,843 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,376,000 after acquiring an additional 367,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter worth $15,080,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.45. 12,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,763. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.13. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.