Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 20,975 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $5.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.68.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,021 shares of company stock worth $30,617,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

