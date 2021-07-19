Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 25,427 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,729 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.0% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $45,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $89,061,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $48,217.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,846 shares of company stock worth $16,217,772. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.58.

NYSE PANW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $388.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,678. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of -85.15 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

