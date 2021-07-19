Psagot Investment House Ltd. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,465 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.86% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $32,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 251,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.58. 131,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,619. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

