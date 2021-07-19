Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 6,925 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.07. 388,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,161,355. The firm has a market cap of $223.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

