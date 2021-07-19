Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $175,000 Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,932 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

