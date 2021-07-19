Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in KB Home were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 332,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

