Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 925 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BGS opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.43.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 23,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $785,722.80. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

