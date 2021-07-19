Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $119,000 Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.08 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

SecureWorks Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

