Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,656 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $57,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,680 shares of company stock worth $2,460,618. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

