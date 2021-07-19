PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.71.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $31.70 on Thursday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 68.91.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $73,217.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,322 shares of company stock worth $5,164,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $19,590,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $7,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

