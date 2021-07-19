Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $121.80 on Friday. Puma has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $125.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.11.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

