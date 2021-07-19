Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Update

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 359,300 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRTNF. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.80.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. 430,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.42.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

