Putnam Investments LLC Has $285,000 Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.17.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $193.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $194.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.90.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

