Putnam Investments LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.81.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $293.22 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,290. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

