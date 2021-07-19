Putnam Investments LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $3,528,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Arch Resources stock opened at $56.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $62.63.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

