Putnam Investments LLC Sells 18,682 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,682 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 483,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,896,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $87.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.46. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $78.51 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

