Putnam Investments LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 428,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 51,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,860,000 after acquiring an additional 472,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCAP opened at $18.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $532.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 191.18% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

CCAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

