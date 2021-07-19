Putnam Investments LLC Sells 8,615 Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after buying an additional 301,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 20,815.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 32,681 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 49.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 27,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the period.

NYSE BMA opened at $14.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Banco Macro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $901.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.28). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $336.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

