PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) were down 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 4,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 261,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21.

Get PyroGenesis Canada alerts:

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth about $195,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nanopowders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries; and plasma atomization process allows to produce and offer to the additive manufacturing market high purity spherical metal powders, including titanium alloy powders.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.