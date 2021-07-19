Q Global Advisors LLC Invests $199,000 in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSRXU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get FinServ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.09. 50,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,554. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSRXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU).

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.