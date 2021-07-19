Q Global Advisors LLC Invests $498,000 in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFPH. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 349,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,037,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DFP Healthcare Acquisitions alerts:

NASDAQ DFPH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.91. 55,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,266. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH).

Receive News & Ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.