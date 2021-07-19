Q Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,500,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $10,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $9,250,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $7,656,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $7,000,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,298. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

