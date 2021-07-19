Q Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 193,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACQU. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $13,236,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $11,777,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,969,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,952,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,956,000.

Get MCAP Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MCAP Acquisition stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.10. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,910. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MCAP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.