Q Global Advisors LLC Takes $3.28 Million Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 333,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000. GigCapital4 accounts for about 0.8% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $1,157,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000.

OTCMKTS GIGGU traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.17. 3,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,275. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

