Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Lifted by Cormark (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TFII. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

TFII opened at $97.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.51. TFI International has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $100.40.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 89.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth about $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

