Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TFC. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $54.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,195 shares of company stock worth $410,568. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.