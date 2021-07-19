Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

