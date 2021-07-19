Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Decreased by Capital One Financial

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Capital One Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

STAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

