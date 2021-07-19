QASH (QASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.54 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. QASH has a market cap of $21.54 million and approximately $443,254.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QASH has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One QASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00047511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013204 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.94 or 0.00771108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

