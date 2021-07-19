Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRIM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,220,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 418.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 47.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $41.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $255.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.