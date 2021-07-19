Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 61,125 Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 61,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

OXSQ opened at $4.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 298.32% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Steven P. Novak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,760.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

