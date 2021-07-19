Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 15,672 Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 55.6% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

