Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Banner were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Banner by 1,661.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Banner by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $51.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

