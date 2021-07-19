Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $243,000 in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $9.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.48. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Amtech Systems Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.