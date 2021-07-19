Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $249,000 Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Edison International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $57.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

