Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Conduent were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Conduent by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,747,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 408,095 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

