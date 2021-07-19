QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.30.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $139.71 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.51. The company has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.