Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Update

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Qualstar stock remained flat at $$2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65. Qualstar has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

