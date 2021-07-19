Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Update

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Qualstar stock remained flat at $$2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65. Qualstar has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.95.
Qualstar Company Profile
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.